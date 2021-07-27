5,897 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 141,395 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 110,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

GLTR opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $90.15 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.89.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.