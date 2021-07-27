$60.28 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report $60.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.12 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $262.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,365 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth about $2,547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth about $3,173,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1,185.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 153,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

AMWL stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. American Well has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

