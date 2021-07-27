$62.56 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce sales of $62.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.72 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $52.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $255.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $256.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $273.41 million, with estimates ranging from $268.66 million to $278.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.97. 5,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

