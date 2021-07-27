$678.50 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report sales of $678.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $623.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $996.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

TTWO traded down $5.40 on Thursday, reaching $167.50. The company had a trading volume of 103,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,761. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.29. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

