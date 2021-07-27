$869.97 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce $869.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $883.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $819.63 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $476.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.09. 862,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

