9,589 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.