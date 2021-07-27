9,623 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 33.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 25.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NYSE:PRG opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.32. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

