ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ABB by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $1,957,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.