Abyss (ABYSS) One Day Volume Tops $155,803.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Abyss has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $155,803.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

