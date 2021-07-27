Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post $3.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $3.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $15.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $17.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $44.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

AXDX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 93,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,765. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 29,577 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $272,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 589,724 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

