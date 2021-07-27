Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron got a significant boost with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of its lead drug, Reblozyl, for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The initial uptake of the drug shows an encouraging graph. However, the company is extremely dependent on Reblozyl’s success for growth. Moreover, its pipeline only has one late-stage candidate and the success of the candidate is very critical to the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far. Any development setbacks will adversely impact the growth prospects. Meanwhile, the regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication, which increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is positive as it provides the former with cash infusion for development.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XLRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.15.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $120.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.10. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

