Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lifted to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $318.65 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture stock opened at $318.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.43. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $319.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

