ACCO Brands (ACCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $785.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

