Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.70.
About Acorn Energy
