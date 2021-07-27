Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0256

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Actinium has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $848,444.09 and approximately $8,196.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,177,100 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

