Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,814,000 after acquiring an additional 856,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 832,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,331. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

