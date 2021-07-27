AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

ATY stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.