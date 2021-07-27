Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $16.57 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $26.98.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
