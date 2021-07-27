Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $11,174,646 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $620.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.35. The firm has a market cap of $295.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $631.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

