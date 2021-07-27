Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $215.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.47.

Shares of AAP opened at $214.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $215.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

