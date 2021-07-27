Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AMD traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 66,769,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,238,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

