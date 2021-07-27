Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

