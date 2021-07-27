Advisory Alpha LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

SCHB stock opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $106.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.41.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

