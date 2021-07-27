Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $264,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth $88,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

