Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

TIP opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

