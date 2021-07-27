Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,655. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $140,298,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $64,582,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

