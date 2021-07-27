Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. 1,022,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

