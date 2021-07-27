Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%.

Shares of AJRD stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,610. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.