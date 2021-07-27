Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGPYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Agile Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $7.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.00%.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.