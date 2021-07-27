Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 7,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,942. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.