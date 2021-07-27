Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,121,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $142,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 393.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,423.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 294,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 282,399 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 533,805 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 95.3% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 42,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852 in the last three months.

NYSE A opened at $150.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $152.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.