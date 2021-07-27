AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

AGNC remained flat at $$16.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12,913,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,280. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.