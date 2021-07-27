Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.49. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.