Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.72.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC opened at C$25.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.42. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The firm has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.