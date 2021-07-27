Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $395.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.