Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

AKZOY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 33,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,781. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $44.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

