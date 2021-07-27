Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

