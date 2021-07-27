Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $81.70, but opened at $87.05. Albany International shares last traded at $88.23, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Get Albany International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 84.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after buying an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.46.

About Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.