Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.98 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

NYSE:ARE traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $200.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $197.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

