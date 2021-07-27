Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.98 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

Shares of ARE traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $197.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

