Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.11.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.