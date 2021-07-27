ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE ALE traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $70.59. 2,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in ALLETE by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ALLETE by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

