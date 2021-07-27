Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 24,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,551. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $998.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

