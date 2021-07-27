Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALIZY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Allianz stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,977. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. Allianz’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

