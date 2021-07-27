Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allianz in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

