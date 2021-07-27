Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.14

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 3443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $107,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

