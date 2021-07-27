Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.70. Allot Communications shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 102,345 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $618.14 million, a P/E ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

