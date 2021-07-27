Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $178.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.