Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of ALPN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 2,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $214.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock worth $1,012,419 in the last three months. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

