alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.70

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €17.70 ($20.82) and last traded at €17.65 ($20.76), with a volume of 467991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €17.62 ($20.73).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOX. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.99 ($18.81).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.76.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

